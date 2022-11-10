BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of breaking a man’s wrist by pushing him over and stalking a woman.
Tyler W. Weedon, 33, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 2 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, stalking and disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Weedon faces a maximum sentence of 18 years and 60 days in prison. He was released on conditions, including a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and not to have contact with the victims in the case.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 1 a group of people went to the police department to report Weedon had been involved in stalking. Michaud said a woman in the group reported Weedon had been sending her messages telling her to “Eat your own (expletive) and die” because she had been in contact with a member of Weedon’s family, and he wanted her to stay away. He said the victim reported Weedon had been following her around and would drive by her home slowly.
Michaud said the victim reported when Weedon would see her or her roommate, he would point his hand in the shape of a gun at them.
The victim reported Weedon had started sending messages to her roommate as well, according to court records. Michaud said the victim reported Weedon told the roommate he was going to kill the roommate and “Death comes to all old men.”
About two weeks prior, Michaud said the victim reported Weedon had followed her to Williamstown.
Michaud said he was told Oct. 31 there was an incident between Weedon and the roommate in which Weedon pushed him down, breaking his wrist.
Michaud said the victims provided investigators with messages Weedon had sent them. He said Weedon told the first victim, “I’ll get you.” He said in another message Weedon told the roommate, “Get the (expletive) out of my town.”
Michaud said police are familiar with Weedon, as they have responded to 12 incidents involving him from Oct. 12 to Nov. 1. He said a majority of the calls were because Weedon was causing a disturbance by being noisy and playing music loudly.
He said he spoke with Weedon who reported the roommate got in his face and put his hands on Weedon, so he pushed the roommate in self defense.
