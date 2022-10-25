BARRE — A Milton woman is accused of making off with a U-Haul van.
Angela L. Limoges, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of failure to return a rented motor vehicle. If convicted, Limoges faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Steven Tiersch, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 2 he received a report stating a U-Haul van had not been returned to K&R Rentals on Route 12. Tiersch said he was told Limoges had not returned the van within 72 hours as she was supposed to.
The officer said the company provided him with a copy of the rental agreement which stated Limoges was supposed to return the van on Aug. 28. He said the victim reported he had tried to contact Limoges multiple times without success.
After the company and U-Haul reached out to her eight times over a four-day period unsuccessfully, the victim reported police were then notified, according to court records.
Tiersch said the van was valued at $25,000.
The officer said he reached out to Limoges twice, leaving a voicemail for her, but she didn’t respond.
On Sept. 6, the officer said he was contacted by probation and parole in Morrisville who reported Limoges was to meet with her probation officer because she was on probation for an unrelated matter. He said Morristown police then cited Limoges for failing to return the van.
Tiersch said the van was located in Stowe on Sept. 8.
