BARRE – A Milton man is accused of robbing a store and then coughing towards a police officer claiming he has the novel coronavirus.
Joshua C. Carmichael, 39, pleaded not guilty via video Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of assault and robbery and a misdemeanor count of attempted assault on a police officer. If convicted, Carmichael faces a maximum sentence of 10½ years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Mark Monteith, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a robbery was reported Thursday at Maplewood Convenience Store. Monteith said he was told by dispatch the suspect claimed to have a gun, but none was seen. He was reportedly wearing shorts, white sandals and a dark-colored sweatshirt.
Monteith said he spoke to one of the store’s employees who was upset and crying. She told him the robber, later identified as Carmichael, had a soda tucked under his arm when he came up to the cash register. The victim reported she told him she would need to scan the soda, but he told her he had a gun and demanded all the money from the register.
Monteith said the victim reported Carmichael had his hand in his shorts pocket and it looked like he had a gun, but she didn’t see it. She told Monteith she was scared and gave Carmichael all the money in the register: $529.
Monteith checked the surveillance footage from the store which showed Carmichael driving to the store and then pacing around his vehicle before going inside the store, according to court records. He said the cash Carmichael had taken was visible in his hand as he fled from the store.
Monteith said due to prior interactions other police officers recognized Carmichael from the footage, as well as the vehicle he was driving.
He said Carmichael was later located in Barre where he admitted to robbing the store. A witness also told police Carmichael had told her he was going to the store to get money, according to court records.
Monteith said Carmichael gave police consent to search the vehicle and they found $309 in his wallet. He said Carmichael told police he had spent some of the money on crack cocaine which he had smoked.
After taking Carmichael into custody, Monteith said Carmichael claimed he had the virus that causes COVID-19 and coughed towards an officer. He said Carmichael told the officer he hoped he caught the virus.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.