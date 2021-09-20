BARRE — A Middlebury man on parole for selling heroin is accused of having a large amount of cocaine in Berlin.
Eric McGee, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession. If convicted, McGee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions after Judge Kevin Griffin denied the state’s request for a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond.
Officer Joseph Carriveau, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 19 that police received a report about a male refusing to leave the Comfort Inn on Paine Turnpike North. Carriveau said the inn’s manager reported the male had a bow and arrow in his room.
The officer said he went to the inn and was let into the room by the manager. He said he found two males either asleep or unconscious on the bed. One of the males was identified as McGee, according to court records.
Carriveau said he saw what appeared to be a crack cocaine pipe in between the two men, as well as blow torch.
The officer said the two men appeared to be under the influence of drugs because he was able to wake them up, but they kept passing back out.
Carriveau said police seized drug paraphernalia found in the room. He said investigators found a Yeti can with a false top that appeared to have cocaine inside. The officer said McGee admitted the can was his.
He said he found McGee’s vehicle outside the inn and asked whether there was anything illegal inside. Carriveau said McGee pointed to what appeared to be a marijuana plant in the back of the car.
The officer said he asked McGee whether he could search the vehicle; McGee refused. The vehicle was then seized pending a search warrant, according to court records.
Carriveau said McGee was taken into custody for the suspected cocaine found in the Yeti can. The officer said he found a small baggie in McGee’s waistband that appeared to contain more cocaine. He said McGee admitted there was cocaine in the bag.
In all, Carriveau said McGee had about 16.8 grams of suspected cocaine.
McGee is currently on parole for a conviction of selling heroin. He pleaded guilty to the charge in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington in 2018 and was given a sentence of one to four years to serve. A parole violation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.
