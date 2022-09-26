BARRE — Two men are facing charges after police say they stole guns from a home in Waterbury in July.
Thomas C. Worden, 27, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.
If convicted, Worden faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Worden also denied a fish and wildlife violation alleging he had a loaded gun in a vehicle. The violation carries with it a maximum fine of $1,000.
Craig J. Leibold, 30, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of accessory aiding in the commission of grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property and possessing a firearm while having a conviction for a violent crime.
If convicted, Leibold faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison. He also was released on conditions.
Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on July 11 a man called police to report two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun were stolen from his home in Waterbury. Riegler said the guns and a rifle case, which was also stolen, were valued at a little over $3,000.
The trooper said the victim reported he was away in Florida when the theft occurred. He said the victim reported the handgun and one of the shotguns was believed to be loaded at the time they were stolen.
He said an investigation revealed the victim’s roommate had let people stay at the home while the victim was gone and the people included Worden and Leibold.
Also on July 11, Riegler said Worden was arrested by police in Morristown for allegedly driving under the influence. The trooper said he went there to speak with Worden about the stolen guns.
He said Worden reported he was at the residence and when he came out of the bathroom he saw Leibold holding the handgun. He said Leibold told him there were more guns in the home and to pull his truck up so Leibold could load them in.
Riegler said Worden admitted to loading the two shotguns into his truck while Leibold had the rifle and the handgun.
The trooper said Worden reported Leibold then contacted someone who met up with them and sold this person the guns for about $500, which Leibold then used to buy drugs.
Riegler said he spoke with Leibold on Aug. 11. He said Leibold reported he had relapsed during this incident. Leibold reported in court Thursday he had recently completed an in-patient addiction treatment program.
The trooper said Leibold reported he and Worden owed a drug debt to someone.
Leibold reported Worden had located the handgun at the Waterbury home, according to court records. He said Worden then told him Worden knew a way to pay off their debt.
Riegler said Leibold denied touching any of the guns and instead went and sat in Worden’s truck.
