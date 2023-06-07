BARRE — A Massachusetts woman is accused of trafficking fentanyl and possessing cocaine in Berlin.
Chrissy Ann Skroczky, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession.
If convicted, Skroczky faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Steven Tiersch, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a man called police on June 3 to report Skroczky was in his hotel room at the Hilltop Inn selling drugs to another man. Tiersch said he was told Skroczky had since left the inn and was on her way to Barre.
He said Skroczky was located in front of the inn.
Tiersch said Skroczky reported the man who called police would not let her out of the hotel room and had shoved her to the ground. The officer said the caller then ran up to him and Skroczky and reported Skroczky had cocaine on her, which she denied.
Tiersch said Skroczky reported she and the caller had been romantically involved. He said she reported she got scared after the caller shoved her so she went outside.
The officer said he asked Skroczky about the shove and she clarified the man had brushed by her, with his arm connecting with her shoulder. Tiersch said he didn’t see any marks on Skroczky’s shoulders.
The officer said Skroczky reported she is from Massachusetts and had been living in the state on a voucher, but gave it up so she could stay in the caller’s room.
While speaking with Skroczky, the officer said it appeared she was under the influence of drugs because she was unable to stand still, had exaggerated arm movements and had repetitive speech. He said she reported her drug of choice was heroin, but she hadn’t used in a couple months.
He said she reported there was no one else in the room when the man called police, despite him reporting she was trying to sell drugs.
Tiersch said he then spoke with the caller who reported he woke up and found Skroczky “cooking” drugs in the bathroom and she planned to sell drugs to another man. He said the caller reported he told Skroczky to leave once he saw what she was doing.
The officer said he asked Skroczky if he could search her purse, since the caller reported seeing Skroczky with drugs. He said Skroczky then admitted she had used cocaine earlier in the day. He said she then let him search her purse.
Inside, he said, he found a blue bag that was locked. Tiersch said Skroczky reported there were drugs in the bag, including an ounce of cocaine.
The officer said he also found baggies of suspected heroin and fentanyl in the blue bag.
He said the suspected cocaine weighed nearly three quarters of an ounce and there were 433 baggies of suspected heroin and fentanyl, which was estimated to weigh about nine grams. He said the suspected cocaine was field tested and came back positive for cocaine.