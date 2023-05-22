BARRE – Police say two men from Massachusetts have been cited on drug offenses in Barre.
A search warrant was executed Friday night on North Seminary Street, according to a news release. Police said investigators seized 54.7 grams of cocaine, 414 bags of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.52 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other prescription drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.