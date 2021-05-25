BARRE — Police say a Massachusetts man had 12,000 bags of heroin and two Barre men were letting him sell drugs out of their apartments.
Glendon Parrish-Cambell, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Monday via video in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of heroin trafficking and two felony counts of cocaine delivery. If convicted, Parrish-Cambell could face a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison. He is currently held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $150,000 bail with $15,000 needed to be posted for his release.
Richard Clark, 73, and Robert Perkins, 71, have each been charged with dispensing a drug in a dwelling. They are scheduled to be arraigned July 8.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit police executed search warrants May 22 on Perkins' and Clark's apartments on South Main Street. Gaylord said the warrants were sought as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of narcotics from these apartments.
The officer said police were told a Black man named “Brandon” had been selling heroin and cocaine out of the apartments.
Gaylord said Perkins was found alone in his apartment and Clark was with an unknown Black man. He said the Black man was found on the apartment's only bed while Clark was on an air mattress in the kitchen. He said the Black man refused to identify himself and became combative with police.
The officer said police found $2,418 on the man.
Gaylord said Clark reported he had let the man he only knew as “B” or “Brandon” stay with him a couple of days prior. Clark told the officer the man gave him crack cocaine in exchange for letting him stay in the apartment, according to court records.
Gaylord said police found a fanny pack on the bed and inside there were 300 to 400 bags of suspected heroin. He said a bag next to the bed contained two “bricks” of packaged heroin and in all there were 10,000 to 12,000 bags of heroin in the apartment.
Gaylord said police also found two pistol magazines for a 9mm handgun, but the gun was not in the room. He said police seized two digital scales in the kitchen.
At Perkins' apartment, Gaylord said Perkins told police he only knew the Black man as “B” and assumed he was selling drugs out of the apartment. He told Gaylord he would also get crack cocaine from the man in exchange for use of the apartment.
Gaylord said police found drug paraphernalia inside the apartment, including glassine bags that had the same stamp as the bags of heroin found in Clark's apartment. He said police found in the apartment several gift cards, credit cards and food stamp cards that belonged to other people. Gaylord said it's common for drug users to pay drug dealers using these cards.
Gaylord said the heroin seized has a street value of $144,000.
He said police were able to identify the man as Parrish-Cambell after he asked to contact a family member with the last name “Parrish” and that name was checked using Department of Motor Vehicles photos as well as descriptions of scars and tattoos he had.
The officer said a records check showed Parrish-Cambell had been arrested in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 11 and charged with cocaine trafficking, drug distribution, conspiracy to violate drug law and resisting arrest.
