BARRE — A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a woman in Northfield and stabbing her in the hand with a broken mop handle.
Dazon J. Williams, 22, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 19 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of 32 years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions after $1,000, or 10%, was posted as a deposit on a $10,000 secured appearance bond.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit a domestic assault was reported on Dec. 16. Tucker said she knew Williams had been staying at this address with the victim due to prior interactions with law enforcement.
The detective said she went to the scene and located Williams who reported nothing had happened. She said Williams reported, “Whatever she told you, she was lying.”
Tucker said Williams reported he and the victim had been arguing and she threw something at him. She said he reported he tries not to give her a cellphone because, “she has problems.”
The detective said the victim reported Williams always has her cellphone and doesn’t allow her to use it. The victim reported Williams took her phone after choking her so she wouldn’t call police, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim showed investigators bruises on her chest that she said were caused by Williams. The detective said the victim reported Williams kicks and punches her all the time. The victim reported she hasn’t followed through on reporting the prior assaults to police because she is afraid of Williams, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim reported on Dec. 15 Williams punched and kicked her and threw her off the bed and onto the floor. She said the victim reported Williams then stabbed her in the hand with a broken metal mop handle. The victim reported Williams also threw her into a door, according to court records.
On Dec. 16, Tucker said the victim reported Williams had choked her during an argument and she almost lost consciousness. She said the victim reported she kicked Williams in the genitals to get him off of her.
Tucker said the victim reported another incident where Williams threw a half-gallon juice bottle at her that hit her, causing her to fall down some stairs and lose consciousness.
Tucker said police were called to another incident at the home, this one in September where the victim said Williams choked her multiple times. One of the felony domestic assault charges Williams faces stems from that September incident.
