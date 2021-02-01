BARRE – A Marshfield man is accused of threatening someone with a gun.
Andrew Richard Pallas, 27, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Pallas faces a maximum sentence of six and a half years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit an altercation was reported on Eastern Avenue Sunday. Frey said the report stated a gun had been displayed.
He said he arrived on scene and found two males standing outside the home. He said one of the males reported the neighbors across the street had been racing and driving in a negligent manner.
He told Frey he had yelled at the driver of the vehicle to stop speeding and the driver yelled back at him. Frey said the victim reported a passenger in the vehicle got out, walked over the victim, pulled a handgun out of his pants, slid the slide back and told the victim “come on over.”
Frey said the second male confirmed the victim's claim.
Frey said he went to the neighbors' home and there were five people there, including Pallas. He said all of the people at the home said there had been an argument with the neighbors, but denied that there was gun involved.
Frey said the driver of the vehicle later admitted Pallas had showed the neighbors his gun which was now in a couch in the living room. He said, with the permission of the homeowner, police located and seized the 9mm Taurus handgun.
Frey said he then spoke to Pallas who said the gun had fallen out of his pants and the magazine came out. He said Pallas denied putting a round in the chamber of the gun and reported he picked it up, put the magazine back in and walked inside the home.
Frey said Pallas reported he didn't admit to having the gun at first because he was “scared and not thinking.”
