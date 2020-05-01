NORTHFIELD – Police say Northfield men were growing large amounts of marijuana at his home.
According to a news release, police in Northfield executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Derrick Surprenant, 30, and Jonathan Politis, 32, on Western Avenue. Police said they seized several pounds of marijuana and plants as well as hash oil. Several guns were seized as well.
Surprenant and Politis were cited for felony possession of marijuana and are scheduled to answer the charge in Washington County criminal court in Barre July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.