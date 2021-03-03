BARRE — A Granite City man with a history of violence is accused of assaulting a woman.
Edward Paul Quintin, 29, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Quintin could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Sabrina Boutin, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a woman went to the police department Feb. 24 to report she had a disagreement with Quintin at his home on Berlin Street. The victim told Boutin that Quintin had thrown a baby food container at her and hit her in the face. Boutin said the victim had some swelling and discoloration on her face.
Boutin said the victim reported Quintin threw the container at her with full force and then apologized, telling her he meant to throw it at her stomach. She told Boutin she and Quintin exchanged more words and he threatened to beat her up and send her to the hospital. Boutin said the victim reported Quintin told her he knew he would go to jail if he did so.
Quintin is currently serving a sentence of 2 to 10 years on an aggravated domestic assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced in 2019. He was out on furlough, the strictest form of probation, when the alleged assault took place last month.
Officer Amos Gaylord, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit for the older case, an assault was reported on Foster Street in July 2018 involving Quintin and a woman. Gaylord said when he arrived on the scene he observed a large amount of blood on the porch. He said he walked up to the front door and could see more blood on the kitchen floor.
Gaylord knocked on the door, according to the affidavit, and a small child opened the door followed by the victim. Gaylord said the victim was covered in blood and appeared to have a wound on her head. The victim was crying and told Gaylord that Quintin had beaten her. She told Gaylord she and Quintin had been drinking, and they got into an argument. The victim reported Quintin started to beat her on the porch and repeatedly hit her in the face until she lost consciousness.
Gaylord said Quintin had left the scene in a truck but returned later. He said Quintin still had dried blood on his hands and arms.
Gaylord said the driver of the truck told police that Quintin asked him for a ride to the store and said he and the victim had gotten into a fight.
Quintin has previous felony convictions for escape in August 2017, destroying a grave or historical marker in 2012, and second-degree arson in 2012, as well as a misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault in 2016.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
