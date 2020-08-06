MONTPELIER — Police say they have identified the man who vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural on State Street in June and discovered he died in a car crash last month.
The mural was put up in response to the nationwide protests over how black people are treated by police. Those protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes.
The mural was approved by the City Council and had the support of Gov. Phil Scott.
Hours after the mural was painted in front of the State House, police said it was vandalized and graffiti was spray painted on the sidewalk between the mural and the State House. The messages that were spray painted were about government spending, according to police.
Police said surveillance footage showed a lone male had vandalized the mural and the sidewalk.
DNA was taken from a red spray paint can found in a trash can on the State House lawn and police said it came as a match for Fred Seavey, 56, who was said to be transient. Police said Seavey had interacted with those who had painted the mural and made similar statements as those he later painted.
In the footage, police said Seavey went into the construction site behind the Department of Motor Vehicles and took chemicals and oil which he used to vandalized the mural.
The police department condemned what it called “the racially motivated defacement of the mural.”
While attempting to locate Seavey, police discovered he had died in a car crash.
Vermont State Police said Seavey was driving north on Interstate 89 on July 1 when he veered off the roadway and into a ledge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not said why Seavey crashed. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault wrote a letter to police in Montpelier saying had Seavey been found alive, there was enough evidence to charge him with unlawful mischief, burglary and petit larceny.
Thibault said he could not have applied a hate crime enhancement to the charges because, while the intent is apparent, the victims in this case are government entities, the state and the city, and not an individual.
