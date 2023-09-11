Police say local law enforcement arrested a Barre Town man after he slammed a moving van into a sheriff's cruiser on Sept. 7 in an attempt to flee authorities.
According to a news release, Olaf E. Hedding Sr., 56, was found at the South Barre Park 'N' Ride around 11:30 p.m. as a result of anonymous tips.
Police say Hedding was sitting in a U-Haul truck when police arrived. According to the release, Hedding initially used a false name to avoid apprehension. Once he realized that deputies knew him, police say Hedding put the U-Haul into reverse, accelerating rapidly and slamming into the front of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department cruiser. Hedding then accelerated forward, jumping the curb as he fled the scene, according to police.
A short time later, upon another tip, Hedding was found hiding at a residence in Barre City. With the assistance of a local canine unit, Hedding was taken into custody without incident, police say.
Hedding is facing charges for attempting to elude; gross negligent operation; false information to a law enforcement officer; leaving the scene of an accident; two counts of reckless endangerment; and unlawful mischief.
Hedding was transported and lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex on a parole board warrant, and an arrest warrant for attempting to elude in a gross negligent manner and negligent operation.
Hedding was arraigned on Friday on the arrest warrants and is being held on $10,000 bail.
As the investigation continues more arrests are anticipated, police say.