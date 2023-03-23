BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of sticking around the Kohl's store in Berlin after closing in an attempt to steal items.
Derrick Patterson, 40, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
If convicted, Patterson faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including a prohibition against possessing wire cutters or other tools that could aid him in committing a burglary.
Officer Levi Willey, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit he was told by dispatch that a person, later identified as Patterson, was inside the Kohl's store in Berlin shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Willey said the store's security company reported Patterson was walking around the men's and shoes departments gathering items.
The officer said he was told the store had closed at 8 p.m. that day and all the doors there appeared secured.
Willey said he went to the store and noted all the front doors were locked. Police checked the other entrances to the building and found them locked, as well, according to court records. Willey said he was told by the security company that Patterson had made his way to the men's bathroom in the store.
He said the store's manager arrived and unlocked the front door for him. Willey said Patterson was found inside a stall in the bathroom with two wire cutters and a pocket knife. He said Patterson also had merchandise from the store in the stall with him. Willey said it appeared Patterson had been cutting security devices off the merchandise with the cutters.
Willey said the store manager reported the items Patterson had valued about $500 before tax.
Sgt. Mark Monteith, also of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit Patterson reported he was alone in the store. Monteith said Patterson reported he had been locked in the store after it closed.
He said Patterson made an unsolicited statement about going to a hospital for help, but no one cared and this was the result.
