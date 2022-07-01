BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Berlin man accused of trying to break into an ATM.
Luis Michael Martinez, 40, failed to appear for his arraignment June 23 in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of attempted grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and six months in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.
Detective Cpl. Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on May 16, vandalism was reported at an ATM at Northfield Savings Bank on Paine Turnpike North. Withrow said a bank employee sent him an email stating on May 12 someone had tampered with the machine’s card reader, rendering it inoperable.
The detective said the employee reported she had reviewed surveillance footage from the ATM and saw a male, later identified as Martinez, trying to break into the machine through the card reader. Withrow said a female then came up to Martinez, and he left the scene in a vehicle.
He said a news release was sent out from police seeking information about the incident and police in Barre City identified the male as Martinez.
Withrow said Martinez then contacted police asking why his picture was posted on the Berlin police Facebook page.
The detective said Martinez was later located in Barre City. He said Martinez reported he tried to use the ATM, but his card got stuck. He told police he tried to get the card out and did punch the ATM, but denied trying to break the machine, according to court records.
Withrow said he then reviewed the surveillance footage from the bank and saw Martinez approach with his jacket hood up and draw strings pulled in an attempt to hide his identity. He said Martinez actively tried not to look at the ATM’s camera.
The detective said Martinez then tampered with the machine and punched it once. He said Martinez pulled out a knife and tried to pry the machine open with it. Withrow said Martinez also hit the machine with the butt of the knife to try and get it open.
He said at no time in the video does Martinez try to use any type of card with the ATM.
Withrow said he was later told by the bank that the ATM had about $41,500 in it at the time. He said the bank didn’t yet have an estimate for the damage caused to the machine, but it would be well over $1,000. He said the ATM was out of service for four days as a result of this incident.
