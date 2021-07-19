BARRE — A South Burlington man is accused of threatening a woman with knife.
David M. Demeritt, 42, pleaded not guilty July 6 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Demeritt faces a maximum sentence of 17½ years in prison. He was released to the custody of his mother.
Officer Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on July 5 a domestic assault was reported on Liberty Street. Michaud said a woman reported Demeritt had threatened her with a knife.
He said Demeritt had left the scene prior to police arrival.
The officer said police obtained a description of the vehicle Demeritt was using, a white Chevrolet Traverse, and he was found on Interstate 89 a short time later.
Michaud said the victim reported she and Demeritt had gotten into an argument on July 4. The next day, she told the officer she had left to see friends and Demeritt told her he was going to collect his things and leave. The victim reported she returned home and found Demeritt had consumed a large amount of alcohol, according to court records.
Michaud said the victim reported she found Demeritt with cuts on his thighs that were bleeding. The officer said a pocket knife that belonged to Demeritt was found in the home with what appeared to be blood on it.
The victim reported at one point Demeritt grabbed her cellphone out of her hand and threw it across the room, according to court records. She told Michaud he also threw his own phone and picked them both up and wouldn't give the victim her phone back.
The victim told police he also shoved her. Michaud said the victim's chest was red where she had been shoved.
Michaud said the victim reported Demeritt then grabbed a chef's knife and threatened her with it. She told investigators he stabbed a cabinet with the knife. The officer said she reported he grabbed her and put the knife close to her telling her, “I'm going to (expletive) you up.”
The victim reported Demeritt eventually put the knife away and threw her phone again so she picked it up and called 911.
Michaud said Demeritt admitted to stabbing the knife into a piece of furniture. He told police he didn't remember if he had threatened the victim with a knife during the incident.
