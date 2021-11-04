BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of chasing someone with a knife in Montpelier.
Jamie Allen Swan, 50, who is homeless, failed to appear for his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Swan faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. Bail on the warrant was set at $1,000.
Officer Hunter Lane, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 11 someone reported Swan had chased him with a knife on Elm Street. Lane said the victim reported Swan had gotten into an altercation with the victim’s friends so he also disliked the victim.
The victim told Lane that Swan threatened to kill him and told him, “You can run, but you can’t hide.”
The officer said a witness reported Swan told the victim, “he would kick his ass.”
The witness told Lane he saw Swan, who was on a bicycle, pull up to the victim and pull out a knife, according to court records. The officer said the victim reported the knife was about eight inches long and had a silver blade. The witness told police Swan yelled that he was going to stab and kill the victim.
Lane said he spoke with Swan on Oct. 4. The officer said Swan reported he never got off his bicycle nor pulled a knife on the victim.
Lane said he spoke to the victim again on Oct. 12 who reported Swan always carried a knife on his hip. He told the officer Swan got about a foot and a half away from him with the knife. Lane said the victim reported he was shaking in fear after the incident. He told the officer he ran from Swan to a friend and Swan rode back and forth by him multiple times.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
