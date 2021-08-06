BARRE — A Northfield man accused of crashing his vehicle and then stealing another vehicle from a Berlin dealership has picked up more charges alleging he also stole cash and inspection stickers from a second dealership.
David R. Lisboa, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of burglary and grand larceny. If convicted, Lisboa faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Lisboa was charged earlier this week with a felony count of unlawful mischief, two misdemeanor counts of negligent operation, two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.
Police said Lisboa crashed his red Nissan Altima on Paine Turnpike North on July 31. A witness reported Lisboa was speeding and driving erratically when he drove off the road and into the treeline, according to court records. Police said the vehicle was found resting between two trees.
Lisboa told police he had a cleaning contract with 802 Honda, a nearby car dealership. Police said after finding out his vehicle was too damaged to drive, Lisboa left for the dealership on foot.
Shortly afterward, police responded to an alarm activation at the dealership. Police said Lisboa was found at the scene. An employee was called to shut off the alarm and police said the employee found a glass door had been smashed.
While investigating the smashed door, police received a call from an officer in Barre City who reported he had just pulled Lisboa over for driving erratically on Prospect Street, according to court records. Police said Lisboa admitted to taking a vehicle from the dealership to go to another cleaning job. Police said he also admitted to breaking the glass door because he didn't have a key.
For the burglary and grand larceny charges, Officer Victor A. Hinojosa, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 2 the service manager at 802 Toyota, a different dealership in Berlin, called police to report $730.73 worth of cash and 47 state inspection stickers worth $282 had been stolen from the business.
The service manager told Hinojosa the cash was in a blue cash deposit bag and the stickers were in a locked box.
The officer said the manager reported he came in to work and noticed the lock box had been lockpicked and whoever took the items didn't re-lock the box. The manager told Hinojosa the box was in a locked closet and the only people who had access to it were service team members and the cleaning crew.
Hinojosa said he then spoke with Timothy M. Vize, co-owner of the cleaning company that had hired Lisboa. Vize told the officer he fired Lisboa on Aug. 1 after learning Lisboa had broke into 802 Honda and stole the vehicle. He told police Lisboa showed up at 802 Toyota after he was fired and was confronted by another cleaner who was already working there. Vize told Hinojosa he arrived at the dealership and also confronted Lisboa who reported he was there to pick up his floor cleaning machine. Hinojosa noted Lisboa had driven a minivan to the dealership which had the passenger seats still in it. He said the machine would not have fit inside.
The officer said he reviewed surveillance footage from the dealership which showed Lisboa using a key to gain access to the business, making his way to the service manager's office and then leaving with inspection stickers in his right hand. He said it appeared Lisboa was also carrying items in his jacket which he was trying to conceal.
Hinojosa said on Aug. 4 police executed a search warrant on Lisboa's home on Route 12 in Northfield. He said police found $879 in cash in Lisboa's wallet, which was on top of his bed.
The officer said Lisboa was home at the time and denied stealing anything from 802 Toyota.
