BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Berlin man accused of stealing a bicycle worth about $1,200.
Randolph Michael Tatro, 25, failed to appear at his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of grand larceny and possession of stolen property. If convicted, Tatro could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.
Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 23 a man came to the police department to report his partner’s bicycle had been stolen. Reale said the man reported the bike had been on a bike rack on the back of his camper which was parked on South Main Street.
The man told Reale the camper had been parked there for two days and he had recently returned to the camper to find the bike was missing.
Reale said the man reported the bike was a Salsa with clip-in peddles, and he had paid $1,200 for it.
The officer noted the previous day police responded to an incident where Tatro had been assaulted on South Main Street. He said Tatro had been riding a bike at the time of the assault. The bike had clip-in peddles, and Reale said another officer had remarked it was odd that Tatro was riding such a bike without the footwear to clip into them.
Reale said an officer had leaned the bike against a building after responding to the assault, and he found the bike still leaning there. He said the man was contacted and was given the bike back.
Reale said the man provided police with an invoice showing he had bought the bike June 23 for $1,199.99.
The officer said Tatro had been taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of the assault. He said he asked Tatro about the bike and Tatro told the officer he took it from the person’s home who assaulted him because he was trying to get away from that person. Reale said Tatro admitted the bike wasn’t his.
Reale said the person who had committed the assault told him Tatro had taken the bike from someone else. It’s unclear from the court records who took the bike from the camper.
