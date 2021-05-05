BARRE — Police say a man was stabbed through the hand during a drug deal at a coin-op laundry.
Christopher A. Elmer, 35, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Elmer could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is being held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Alysha M. Wood, 28, pleaded not guilty by video to a felony count of accessory after the fact and misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and narcotics possession. If convicted, Wood could face a sentence up to 9 years in prison. Wood is currently on probation for a drug possession conviction from last year. She is being held by the Department of Corrections at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit someone called police Tuesday afternoon to report Elmer had stabbed someone who was “bleeding all over.” Murphy said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
She said she spoke to a doctor at the hospital who reported the victim had been stabbed through the right hand. The detective said the victim suffered some damage to the tendons in his hand and had a possible severed artery. She said the doctor told her it would be difficult for such an injury to be self-inflicted.
Murphy said the victim was covered in blood. He told the detective he was supposed to meet Wood at Soap Opera coin-op laundry on South Main Street.
Murphy said the victim reported he pulled into the parking lot and Wood got into his vehicle. The victim said he then saw Elmer walk up from behind the laundry and knew something was wrong.
Murphy said the victim reported an ex-girlfriend of Elmer’s had been flirting with the victim and Elmer was upset about it.
The victim told the detective Elmer reached for him through the driver’s side window and he tried to put up the window. Murphy said the victim reported he didn’t realize he had been stabbed until he saw blood everywhere. He told Murphy he saw Elmer holding a knife, according to court records.
Murphy said Wood and Elmer were found in a vehicle in Montpelier with Wood driving.
The detective said Wood told police she met with the victim to buy drugs. Wood told police when she saw the knife, she walked away, according to court records.
Murphy said police found what appeared to be crack cocaine and 34 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wood when she was taken into custody.
Murphy said Elmer reported he didn’t stab the victim intentionally.
He told police he and Wood met with the victim to buy crack cocaine from him, according to court records. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said in court Wednesday it appears the victim might have tried to buy drugs from Wood because drugs were found in her possession after the incident.
Elmer told Murphy the victim had a knife in his hand, and he reached into the vehicle to hold the victim’s hand down, according to court records. Murphy said Elmer reported he tried to turn the vehicle’s engine off and the victim stabbed himself when the victim tried rolling up the window.
