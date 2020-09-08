BARRE – A Cabot man is accused of selling heroin that ended up killing someone after an overdose.
Christopher M. Thompson, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a minimum of two years. He is being held on $10,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Steven J. Durgin, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he received a report on May 24 stating Nicolas K. McKeever, 31, had died after an overdose on High Holborn Street. Durgin said a woman had called to report the overdose and when police arrived she was trying to revive McKeever, who was in the bathroom, using CPR.
He said inside the bathroom police found a glassine bag with a skull and crossbones on it and the letters “USA.”
The woman told police McKeever had gone with someone else to get the drugs in Cabot, according to court records.
Durgin said when police searched the perimeter they found a man hiding behind a shed. He said the man was hiding because he had court conditions barring him from having contact with the woman who had called in the overdose.
He told police he, the woman and another person picked up McKeever in Northfield. Durgin said the witness reported picking up another male, someone he didn’t know, and they drove to Cabot. He told police they stopped at a mobile home and the unknown male went inside. The male came out and then spoke with McKeever who gave the male money in exchange for 50 bags of heroin and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to court records.
The witness told police they returned to Barre, and at one point McKeever went to the bathroom. He told police after a while he went to check on McKeever and found him overdosing.
Durgin said police went to the home the witness described and found it was owned by Thompson. He said Thompson is known by law enforcement as a narcotics dealer.
Durgin said police executed a search warrant on Thompson’s home on May 28. Inside the home he said police found glassine bags, syringes and other drug paraphernalia as well as $6,521 in cash and a ledger that appeared to show Thompson’s drug transactions.
Durgin said Thompson reported he had not used narcotics in over a year, but police later learned he had used cocaine and heroin about two weeks prior. He also denied selling narcotics out of the home.
He said Thompson’s home had a surveillance system installed, and shortly before police executed the search warrant, a vehicle pulled up to the home and Thompson is seen running around the residence with a black bag. Thompson then gets into the vehicle with a male and they leave, according to court records.
Durgin said police later located the male who drove Thompson away from his home before police executed the search warrant. He said the male was the same one who was picked up and brought to Cabot and who took the money from McKeever before giving him the drugs.
He told police Thompson had a large amount of heroin and a large amount of money in the bag he took from his home.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
