BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Kasey Giorgio, 28, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving kidnapping, sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Giorgio could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
On Wednesday, Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Giorgio is currently on probation for a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction from last year. Furthermore, Giorgio faces a violation of probation, which he has denied.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a witness called police Tuesday to report a woman was running on Granite Street and screaming for help. Gaylord said police received a second call from another witness stating the woman reported she had just been assaulted.
The officer said he arrived on the scene and found the victim along with Giorgio. Gaylord said the victim was backing away from Giorgio, saying “He raped me.” Gaylord said Giorgio declared the sex was consensual and didn't understand what the problem was.
Gaylord said he spoke to the victim, who was crying and breathing heavily. She told the officer she had gone to a friend's house, but was told she couldn't stay so she was walking home. Gaylord said the victim reported Giorgio started following her and “hitting on her.”
The victim told Gaylord Giorgio was “being nice” and they walked together on the railroad tracks near North Main Street when he forced himself on her. Gaylord said the victim reported Giorgio held her down and sexually assaulted her.
The victim reported she told Giorgio “no” multiple times, but he told her to “shut up and take it,” according to court records. Gaylord said the victim reported after Giorgio was done, she ran away and called for help.
Gaylord said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for a sexual assault exam.
The officer said Giorgio told police he was set up by the victim, and she asked him for sex. He told police the victim grabbed him and was flirting with him, according to court records.
The victim and Giorgio told police they had never seen each other before.
