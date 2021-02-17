BARRE – A homeless man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Police said they received a call Tuesday stating a woman was screaming for help. Police located the woman who reported Kasey Giorgio, 28, had sexually assaulted her.
The victim told police she was walking when Giorgio started following her and assaulted her when they were walking on the railroad tracks.
Giorgio was scheduled to be arraigned this week on charges of sexual assault, unlawful restraint and violating conditions of release.
