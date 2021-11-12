BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman whom he is accused of attacking earlier this year.
Olaf James Hedding Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 5 in Washington County criminal in Barre to two felony counts of sexual assault, a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, a felony count of obstruction of justice and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Hedding faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Nov. 2 a woman called police to report she had been receiving death threats from Hedding. Tucker said the victim was in tears.
She said the victim reported Hedding had told her he would have her “dealt with” if she went to police and, if arrested, he would be more dangerous to her if he were behind bars than not.
The victim told Tucker on Halloween Hedding threatened to burn her house down and told her to lie about the other charges Hedding is facing. Hedding has conditions of release barring him from contacting the victim, but she said he had been “liking” her posts on Facebook, according to court records.
The officer said the victim reported Hedding had gone to Massachusetts, a violation of his conditions, and was not abiding by his court-ordered curfew.
Tucker said the victim reported Hedding sexually assaulted her twice. She said the victim reported during one of the sexual assaults he smashed her head into a wall.
Tucker said the victim reported at one point he pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.
The officer said the victim went to Central Vermont Medical Center where a sexual assault examination was done.
Tucker said on Nov. 5 a search warrant was executed on a trailer Hedding was staying at in Williamstown. She said police found a rifle inside the trailer.
Hedding, who was at the trailer when the search warrant was executed, denied sexually assaulting the victim, according to court records. Tucker said Hedding responded, “Maybe” when asked if he had told the victim to tell the state to drop the prior charges.
The officer said Hedding reported the victim had been threatening him.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace has filed a motion seeking revocation of Hedding’s right to bail.
Hedding is facing multiple other charges for separate incidents, including two counts of driving under the influence and multiple counts of violating conditions of release. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
In July, he pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Hedding faces a maximum sentence of 32 years and six months in prison in that case.
According to court records, Hedding choked the victim on June 19 or 20 and she had lost consciousness during the attack. She told police she regained consciousness and asked Hedding what happened and he told her he had choked her.
The victim reported she had been choked by Hedding again on June 26, according to court records.
The victim reported Hedding choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe. Police said the victim reported she grabbed her phone and told Hedding she was going to call police so he pushed her on the ground and told her she wouldn’t be calling police. The victim said he took her phone and smashed it, according to court records.
On July 3, the victim told police Hedding had kicked her and spit on her. The victim reported Hedding again choked her and head-butted her, as well.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
