BARRE — A Milton man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Barre in 2018.

Brandon Kenney, 25, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Kenney faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim.

