BARRE — A Milton man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Barre in 2018.
Brandon Kenney, 25, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Kenney faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of Barre City police, said in her affidavit the assault had been reported previously, but the case was closed after the victim reported she did not want to participate in a criminal case. Murphy said the case was reopened in June after the victim said she was in a better, safer place to discuss the assault.
She said the victim reported when she first went to police about the assault, Kenney’s family had tried to intimidate and harass her. Murphy said the victim reported she now wanted to discuss the case with investigators to prevent Kenney from doing to others what he did to her.
The victim reported she had met with Kenney and others in Barre in June 2018, according to court records. Murphy said the victim reported she had an interaction with Kenney in the past during which she had playfully placed her hand on his neck and pushed him away, only for Kenney to grab her by the throat and push her hard into a door.
The detective said the victim reported Kenney was intoxicated during the incident in June 2018 when she was sexually assaulted. She reported Kenney had a knife with him and was “showing off” with it by placing it close to her neck and saying things like, “If I cut you here you’ll die in an instant,” according to court records.
Murphy said the victim reported Kenney had gotten “scarier and scarier” as the night went on. At one point, the detective said the victim reported Kenney forced her under a bridge and sexually assaulted her.
Murphy said the victim reported Kenney was throwing sand in the victim’s face. Kenney asked her if she wanted him to stop, according to court records, and after she said she did want him to stop, Kenney responded, “Too bad,” and put the knife to her throat.
The detective said the victim reported she tried to fight Kenney off at the start of the assault and at the end of it she was scared. The victim thought Kenney was going to sexually assault her and then kill her, according to court records.
After the assault, Murphy said the victim reported she saw Kenney had dropped the knife and she contemplated stabbing him with it, both out of anger and in an effort to get away from him.
Murphy said the victim was able to get away from Kenney and met with others who took her to Central Vermont Medical Center so a nurse could administer a sexual assault kit.
Murphy said she spoke with a witness who reported the victim had run up to her crying and spoke about the assault. She said the witness reported the victim told her a male wanted to have sex with her, but she didn’t want to and “he forced himself anyway.”
The witness reported the victim had said she scratched her assaulter. Murphy said the witness reported later seeing Kenney and confronting him about the assault. The witness reported Kenney had scratches on his face but denied they had come from the victim and denied he had assaulted her, according to court records.
Murphy said seminal fluid and sperm cells were discovered from the sexual assault kit performed on the victim. She said Kenney gave investigators a sample of his DNA through a cheek swab in September. Murphy said the Washington County State’s Attorney’s office instructed her in November to cite Kenney for the sexual assault. Court records don’t indicate whether his DNA matched what was found in the kit.
Murphy said Kenney wasn’t interviewed when he gave the sample because there wasn’t time to do so. She said she spoke with Kenney over the phone last month and reported he didn’t understand why he was being charged, and there were members of his family who could act as witnesses for him. Murphy said she was not contacted by those family members after providing Kenney with her contact information in an effort to get their statements.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.