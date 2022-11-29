A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly pulling a knife on a store employee who stopped him from shoplifting at Tractor Supply in Rutland Town.
Timothy E. Shaw, 42, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as three misdemeanor charges of violating his conditions of release and one each of trespassing and retail theft. The assault and robbery charge carries a one-year minimum and the charges carry a combined maximum of 22 years and three months.
Shaw was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Rutland Town Police said they responded to a call from Tractor Supply on Nov. 22. A staff member there described confronting Shaw as he tried to leave with a DeWalt drill kit valued at $219, and said Shaw pulled a knife in the ensuing struggle. Police said the employee got the merchandise away from Shaw, who then left the store.
Police said Shaw was also identified as having shoplifted from Home Depot about a half-hour before the Tractor Supply incident and that Tractor Supply had taken a notice against trespass out against him following a prior encounter.
Police said Shaw was eventually picked up on an arrest warrant.
In court Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued that holding Shaw without bail pending trial was necessary to assure public safety, noting that he was accused of using violence to try to complete a theft and that Shaw’s criminal history pointed toward a risk of more such violence. Shaw was also arrested earlier this month for allegedly failing to appear at a court hearing on a stolen goods charge.
“The defendant seems to be engaged in regular thefts from the local area,” Sullivan said.
