BARRE — A Bethel man on probation for a rape conviction out of New York is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barre.
Zachary L. Greene, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Greene faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a woman called the police department Sunday to report a sexual assault. Lewis said the victim told her Greene had been staying with her for a few days and he tried to have sex with her when she was asleep. She told Lewis she hit Greene, got her things and went to a friend’s place.
Lewis said she looked up Greene’s information and a records check showed he was on probation.
The victim told Lewis that Greene wasn’t supposed to have a Facebook page because of his prior conviction, but he had made one using a fake name. She told Lewis she and Greene had been dating for a few days and had consensual sex before. But she awoke and found Greene trying to force himself on her, according to court records.
Lewis said she then found Greene near the victim’s residence. He told her he had been visiting his girlfriend, but she “freaked out” and he was looking for her. Lewis said Greene reported he was lying next to the victim when she woke up and blamed him for waking her up. He told Lewis he had kissed the victim’s neck and denied trying to force himself on her.
Lewis said she later received a call from a woman who was the girlfriend of a family member of Greene’s. She told Lewis she believed the victim was trying to get Greene put behind bars because she had sent him multiple messages asking him to come over the night of the alleged assault. Lewis said the woman gave police copies of the messages between Greene and the victim.
According to the New York newspaper Watertown Daily Times, Greene was placed on probation for 10 years on a third-degree rape conviction in September 2017. Greene, who was 17 at the time, was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on two occasions.
When handing down the sentence, County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne said, “Instead of apologizing to (his victim), he threatened to kill her and her mother.” The judge said Greene didn’t understand what the word “no” meant, according to the published report.
