BARRE — A Northfield man who was on probation for threatening someone is accused of running a man off the road with the victim’s children in the vehicle.
David Stone, 41, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Stone faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison. He was released on conditions including not driving a motor vehicle.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 10 she received a report stating Stone had run a man off the road on Route 12A. Tucker said the victim’s vehicle was found on the grass next to the road.
The officer said she spoke to the victim who reported he was driving home and Stone was driving towards him. She said the victim reported Stone drove halfway into the victim’s lane, causing the victim to drive into the grass.
The victim told Tucker that Stone was laughing at the time, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim’s two children were in the vehicle at the time and one of the children complained of pain in her neck from the seat belt and whiplash.
For the unlawful mischief charge, Tucker said on Sept. 17 a woman reported Stone had cut the cord to her satellite dish. She told police she found the dish lying on the ground, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim who was forced off the road witnessed Stone cutting the cord.
The officer said when she spoke with Stone, he said he saw the victim drive off the road, but he called it a “delayed reaction” after Stone drove past him. Stone told Tucker he didn’t drive into the victim’s lane.
Stone is currently on probation on a misdemeanor conviction of criminal threatening. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2020 and was given a sentence of six to 12 months, all suspended.
In that case, police said he threatened to stab an Uber driver at the Knoll Motel in Barre in February 2020.
Stone is facing a violation of probation due to Monday’s charges. He has denied the violation.
