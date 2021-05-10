BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of taking a child from his mother.
Nicholas Reynolds, 28, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of custodial interference and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. If convicted, Reynolds faces a maximum of seven years and two months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Reynolds is currently on probation on a domestic assault conviction from December. He is facing a violation of probation which he has denied.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police Friday to report Reynolds had taken his child and locked himself inside his residence on South Main Street. Frey said the woman who called police was the child's mother.
Frey said he arrived on the scene and saw Reynolds and another man arguing. He said the other man was bleeding from his head.
Frey said the mother was holding the child who was crying.
Reynolds told Frey he and the mother of the child got into an argument. Frey said Reynolds reported the man he had been arguing with showed up to pick up the woman and got in his face. He told Frey the man took a swing at him so he hit him, according to court records.
Frey said he spoke to the mother who reported she tried to leave during the argument, but Reynolds grabbed the child and locked himself inside his home. She told Frey she was able to get inside, but Reynolds then locked the child in his vehicle until police showed up.
Frey said the mother reported Reynolds hit the man he was arguing with six times in head.
He said he again spoke to Reynolds who told him he took the child because he wanted to talk to the mother.
Frey said Reynolds continued to call the man he had assaulted names and refused to listen to police when told to stop yelling. He said police tried to take Reynolds into custody, but he stiffened up and wouldn't let them put handcuffs on until his arm was pulled behind his back. Frey said Reynolds was placed in a cruiser and started kicking.
