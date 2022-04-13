BARRE – Police say the man involved in the February shooting in the Granite City has been taken into custody.
Abimael Figueroa, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested in Springfield Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of attempted murder, according to police. Figueroa is to appear at an extradition hearing in Massachusetts.
On Feb. 23, police responded to a shooting that took place on Prospect Street. Police said Jason Batchelder, 37, suffered several gunshot wounds. Batchelder was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center and then the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not given a motive for the shooting.
The U.S. Marshals Service and police in Springfield assisted with the arrest.
