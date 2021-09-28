BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck.
Jason Michael Duprey, 33, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Duprey faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
The second-degree charge is a felony because Duprey has a prior conviction for domestic assault.
Cpl. David Rhoden, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported on Maple Street on Sept. 24. Rhoden said the victim reported she was in her room with the door locked when Duprey kicked the door in.
He said the victim reported Duprey threw a standing fan at her that hit her in the knee. The victim told Rhoden that Duprey then grabbed her by the neck and pushed her back onto the bed. Rhoden said he could see red marks on the victim’s neck.
The victim reported she couldn’t breathe at the time, but she wasn’t sure if that was because she was scared or because Duprey was blocking her airway, according to court records.
Rhoden said he left the victim with Officer Peter Vosburgh, also of the Berlin police, and went looking for Duprey. He said he found Duprey on Addison Road about 100 yards from the victim’s home.
Duprey reported he was doing chores when the victim became upset with him and started yelling and screaming at him.
Rhoden said Duprey reported he stepped on the fan’s power cord which caused the fan to fall onto the victim. Duprey said he apologized to the victim after the fan hit her, according to court records. He said the victim then “freaked out” and called a family member. Rhoden said Duprey denied hitting the victim.
Duprey reported he grabbed the victim by her arms and placed her on the bed, according to court records. He said that’s when the fan fell onto the victim.
Rhoden said he could smell alcohol on Duprey and Duprey’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He said Duprey reported he had one drink that night.
Vosburgh said in his affidavit the victim reported the argument started because she had confronted Duprey about his drinking. She told Vosburgh that Duprey started yelling at her so she locked herself in the room and Duprey kicked the door in. Vosburgh said the victim reported a young child was in the room with her during the assault.
The officer said the victim’s voice was raspy and she coughed multiple times during the interview. He said the victim reported Duprey had his hands around her neck for about 30 seconds.
Vosburgh said a record check showed Duprey was convicted of domestic assault in June 2018 and he also had an assault conviction out of Connecticut in 2013.
