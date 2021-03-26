BARRE — A Granite City man police say tried to kill a woman is now accused of trying to get her to change her story.
Douglas Bruce Bailey, 44, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Bailey could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 5½ years in prison. He is currently being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Bailey pleaded not guilty in November to a felony count of attempted second-degree murder, two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
If convicted on those charges, he could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of life in prison.
For the attempted murder charge, police said a witness reported Bailey and the victim had been fighting all day, and it had turned physical. The witness told police the victim was struggling to get away and appeared to have trouble breathing, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she and Bailey had gotten into an argument because she had been hiding her medication so Bailey couldn’t take it. The victim told police Bailey threw her on a futon and choked her until she passed out three times, according to court records.
The victim told police Bailey told her he was going to kill her, and she believed him.
Bailey has a condition of release in place stating he cannot have contact with the victim.
For the obstruction of justice charge, investigator Todd Protzman, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he had been told Bailey might be having contact with the victim. Protzman said he obtained a subpoena for Bailey’s calls and discovered Bailey and the victim had been speaking on the phone about having the victim change her story. He said the victim told Bailey she would do anything to stop the charges from going forward, and he wouldn’t stay behind bars.
According to court records, the victim would use a different name and talk in third-person over the phone to Bailey when discussing his case. Protzman said the victim and Bailey talked about the victim’s post-traumatic stress disorder, how that disorder might mean she doesn’t really know what happened and “any time a man yells around her, she reacts, right?”
At one point Protzman said the victim told Bailey in third-person about the case going to trial, “I’m sure if she lied, she would admit she lied, and from my understanding, she misses you.”
Protzman said Bailey also coached the victim about what to say to his attorney, Dan Maguire. And the investigator said Bailey told the victim, “Just figure out a way to get me the f- — out of here. Whatever you gotta do. I don’t care if you gotta look dumb or not. Or sound stupid. Figure out a way.”
On Dec. 7, Protzman said he interviewed the victim, and she reported Bailey didn’t assault her. He said she reported she blacked out and was thinking of a different assault because of her PTSD.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
