BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of choking a family member during an argument.
Dennison P. Magoon, 24, pleaded not guilty on July 19 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Magoon faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim, except by phone, and no violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Officer Brian Gosselin, of the Northfield police, stated in his affidavit on July 18 a domestic assault was reported. Gosselin said a family member reported he had been assaulted by Magoon and wanted Magoon removed from the home.
The officer said Magoon was located on a back porch at the scene. He said Magoon denied any physical altercation took place, but would not provide police with details.
Gosselin said he spoke to the victim who reported Magoon has been engaged in violent outbursts recently. He said the victim reported Magoon had pushed him into a wall about a month prior, breaking the plaster. Gosselin said police were called for that incident, but the victim wanted Magoon to receive mental health treatment instead of pursuing criminal charges. The victim said Magoon refused that treatment, according to court records.
The officer said the victim reported Magoon had spent the past two days playing video games. He said the victim reported Magoon had a hearing scheduled at the courthouse in St. Johnsbury in an unrelated matter on July 18, but he refused to go.
Gosselin said the victim reported he hung a towel to dry in front of a fan and Magoon took it down multiple times because it annoyed him. The victim reported he and Magoon started to argue and Magoon pushed the victim down, hurting the victim’s hip, according to court records. The officer said the victim reported Magoon then punched him at least two times in the head.
Gosselin said the victim reported Magoon went behind him and choked the victim by wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck. He said the victim reported this lasted for about a minute. The victim reported he could not breathe while being choked, according to court records.
Gosselin said he observed red marks on the sides of the victim’s neck, marks that are consistent with being choked.
The officer said he went to speak with Magoon again, but Magoon declined to provide a statement and reported the victim was lying about the assault.
