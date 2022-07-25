BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of choking a family member during an argument.

Dennison P. Magoon, 24, pleaded not guilty on July 19 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Magoon faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim, except by phone, and no violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.

