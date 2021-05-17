BARRE — A Berlin man is accused of attacking a woman and trying to run from police.
Seth Allen Parry, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of interference with access to emergency services and resisting arrest. If convicted, Parry faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. David A. Rhoden, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit he received a report Thursday stating Parry was attacking a family member in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on Paine Turnpike North. Rhoden said he spoke to the victim who had dirty clothes and tangled hair. He said she had red marks on her face and blood on the fingers of her right hand.
He said the victim reported Parry had gone to the hotel, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face. She told Rhoden her hand was cut when she was thrown.
Rhoden said the victim reported Parry had taken her cellphone and broke it because she had tried to call 911.
She told Rhoden she had confronted Parry about his interactions with law enforcement and he got upset. Rhoden said the victim reported he then attacked her by grabbing her by the throat and pinning her to the floor. She reported she was able to get away from Parry and went into the parking lot where Parry threw her to the ground and punched her, according to court records.
Rhoden said the victim reported two people in the parking lot started to approach them so Parry walked away.
He said Parry was located in a room at the inn and ran from police when they attempted to take him into custody. Rhoden said Parry fell to the ground and he laid on top of Parry to keep him from fleeing.
He said Parry has a prior domestic assault conviction from 2013. The assault charge Parry faces is a felony because of that conviction.
