BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of attacking two women and maiming one of them by creating a hole in her cheek.
Bradley H. Avery, 35, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault and maiming. If convicted, Avery faces a maximum sentence of 37 years in prison. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 23 a domestic disturbance was reported at a residence on Main Street. Michaud said the caller reported hearing a male and female screaming, as well as items being smashed. He said the caller reported the residence was shaking from the incident.
Michaud said while he was responding to the scene, one of the people involved, Avery, turned himself in to the police department.
He said he arrived at the home and a woman answered the door covered in what appeared to be blood. He said this woman was treated by emergency responders.
Michaud said there was a second woman at the home who reported she was in a relationship with Avery. He said she reported Avery had assaulted the other woman.
Michaud said she reported, “He had a manic episode, he (expletive) snapped, (expletive) pounded her, clearly he snapped, clearly.”
She reported Avery had been hitting the woman with his fists and nothing else, according to court records.
Michaud said she reported Avery had started yelling at her when the other woman told him to stop and Avery attacked the other woman.
He said he asked this woman whether Avery attacked her, as well. But he said she didn’t want to talk about it. He noted a bump had started to form on her forehead in what appeared to be an injury.
Michaud said the other woman also had a hole in her cheek. The affidavit includes photos of the woman’s injuries. Court records don’t state how Avery caused the hole.
Michaud said he then spoke with Avery who was in custody at the police department. He said Avery reported he has post-traumatic stress disorder and the condition has been getting triggered by others.
He said Avery reported the two women were screaming at him, and it got to the point that he ended up hitting them. Michaud noted Avery told another officer when he first arrived at the police department that he had, “beat up two women.”
