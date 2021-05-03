BARRE — A Barre Town man is accused of assaulting a woman.
Anthony Richard Hurd, 46, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Hurd faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Officer Leonardo de Prato, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a domestic disturbance was reported shortly after midnight Sunday at an apartment on McLeod Hill Road. De Prato said the victim called police and reported Hurd had been abusive and she wanted him removed from the home.
The officer said he located the victim and she was crying. She told de Prato she and Hurd had gotten into an argument and Hurd started swearing at her. The officer said the victim reported Hurd “crushed” her hand between a chair and a wall multiple times, pushed her on to the floor and dragged her by her hair.
De Prato said the victim’s left wrist was swollen and red and she had cuts and bruising on her left arm, as well as red marks on her chest. All of the injuries appeared to be recent, according to court records.
The officer said a neighbor told him she heard the victim and Hurd arguing and objects slamming around.
De Prato said he then went to speak with Hurd who had locked himself in a room. The officer said Hurd appeared aggressive to police at first, but later denied assaulting the victim. De Prato said Hurd told him if he had assaulted the victim he’d have marks on his hands and he didn’t.
The officer said he also spoke to a family member of the victim’s who was in the home at the time of the assault and the family member confirmed the victim’s story about an argument turning physical. The family member didn’t see the assault, but heard the altercation, according to court records.
The officer said a records check showed Hurd has a prior conviction for domestic assault from 2005. Hurd’s charge is a felony because of that prior conviction.
