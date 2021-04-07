BARRE — Police say a man assaulted two officers who were serving a restraining order on him.
According to a news release, Martin Zappala, 31, became enraged and punched officers in the head and face. Police said Zappala was eventually brought under control and taken into custody.
Both officers were injured, but were medically cleared for duty, according to police.
Zappala was initially ordered held on $10,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating an abuse prevention order.
