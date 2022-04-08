BARRE TOWN — Police are looking for the anonymous tipster who helped them find a man who allegedly fatally struck a Barre Town pedestrian and fled the scene last month so they can be thanked for providing the information.
On March 10, police responded to a report of an unresponsive female in the roadway on Websterville Road. Police said the woman, Brandi N. Klassen, 36, of Websterville, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation revealed Klassen had been struck by a vehicle which then fled the area. Police didn’t have much information to go on, outside of pieces of the vehicle found on the scene.
Police then asked the public for assistance, stating the pieces appeared to belong to a silver vehicle, and shared blurry photos taken from a surveillance system from a nearby home showing a silver vehicle driving on Websterville Road at the time of the crash.
Police said on March 24, Vermont State Police reported someone had submitted an anonymous tip stating they believed the vehicle involved, a silver Honda Pilot, was parked at a garage in Barre City and belonged to William C. Tolman. The pieces found at the crime scene matched pieces missing from Tolman’s vehicle, according to police.
Tolman, 43, of Orange, has since been charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting and gross negligent operation with death resulting. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police said Tolman admitted to hitting Klassen. He told police he had wanted to report the crash because it was “eating at me,” but he didn’t, according to court records.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from Police Chief William Dodge for his quarterly department head report. Dodge spoke about the crash as part of his report.
The chief said police would not have found the driver without the public’s help.
Dodge said he’s spoken with Klassen’s mother about four or five times since the crash.
“I really want to thank whoever made that phone call. … If you made the call and you’re willing to have your identity known, Brandi’s mother would really like to know who you are, speak with you, meet you. And if you don’t, that certainly is fine,” the chief said.
Dodge said the police department and Klassen’s family thank the tipster for providing the information.
