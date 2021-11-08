CHELSEA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Randolph man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
John “Tony” A. Porter, 45, has been charged in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea with a felony count of sexual assault. If convicted, Porter faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $100,000.
Detective Sgt. Joshua Macura, of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, said in his affidavit on Nov. 1 a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by Porter. Macura said he spoke to the victim on Nov. 2.
She told the detective Porter was a former partner of hers and he had shown up at her door in Randolph. He said the victim reported Porter was mad at her because he had been sending her messages and she hadn't responded.
The detective said the victim reported she went to her bedroom to retrieve some items and Porter followed her. She told investigators Porter thought they were going to have sex, but she wasn't interested and he was told as much, according to court records.
Macura said the victim reported Porter shoved her onto the bed. She told the detective she reached for her phone so she could call a friend to come over and Porter took the phone and threw it. Marcura said the victim reported Porter then sexually assaulted her.
The detective said the victim reported she started crying and Porter grabbed her by the neck and yelled at her, telling her to stop because he didn't want to hear her crying. She told investigators Porter told her this incident would not be “one and done” and would happen again, according to court records.
The victim told Macura once Porter was done she was able to get her phone and went to the bathroom and locked herself inside. She told investigators she then called a friend, told Porter they were coming over and he left.
The detective said the victim had bruising and scrapes on her.
Macura said he was unable to locate Porter to talk with him about this incident. He said he called Porter's phone multiple times and stopped by Porter's home, but no one answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.