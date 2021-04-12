MARSHFIELD – Police are looking for convicted kidnapper Harley Breer after they say he assaulted someone.
Breer, 51, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with bail set at $100,000.
Police said he was last seen near his home on Folsom Hill Road at about 6 p.m. Friday. Police also received a tip that he was a passenger in a vehicle on Route 2 in the Marshfield village at about 7:15 p.m. Friday. Police looked for Breer over the weekend, but have so far been unable to locate him. Police said he should be considered dangerous and residents should call 911 if they spot him. Anyone with information about Breer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or by leaving an anonymous tip on the state police website.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the state police, said in his affidavit a witness called police Friday evening to report Breer had assaulted someone at a home on Folsom Hill Road. Pennoyer said while police were responding, the witness called again to report the assault was ongoing and had moved to a different home.
The trooper said police found the victim bloodied and disheveled. Pennoyer said the victim reported he and Breer had gotten into an altercation, but wouldn't say if Breer assaulted him and told investigators he was afraid of what Breer would do to him.
Breer was found in the basement, but police said he ran off into the woods before he could be taken into custody.
Breer is currently under supervision by the Department of Corrections after pleading no contest in May to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. He also admitted to two violations of probation.
For those charges, in September 2018, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield, according to court records. The woman told police she and Breer were driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. She told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking.
Breer was on probation at the time.
In May 2017, Breer was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He was also accused of stealing her car and going on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
He previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
