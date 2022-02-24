BARRE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Barre.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on Prospect Street. Police said Jason Batchelder suffered several gunshot wounds. Batchelder was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center and then the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter is still at large.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing. Local police are being assisted by state and federal agencies.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Barre City police at 802-476-6613.
