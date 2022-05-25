MONTPELIER — Police are investigating “a potential threat” at Montpelier High School on May 17 where two guns and ammunition have been seized.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said in a statement Wednesday afternoon the threat was made by a student.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete declined to identify the student involved saying Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing.
The Montpelier Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday stating on May 17 it started an investigation “into a potential threat to the Montpelier High School.” According to the statement, police have seized a hunting rifle, an AR-style .22 caliber rifle, magazines and ammunition. It's unclear where the weapons were found.
No one has been arrested, but the statement said a temporary extreme risk protection order has been issued by a court.
Shortly after the announcement by police, Bonesteel released her own statement saying, “An incredibly brave student and staff members came forward to the administration regarding threats they heard made by a student against the school.”
Bonesteel said police were notified and took quick action. The superintendent said the student in question will not return to school this year and is cooperating with officials.
She said officials waited over a week to let the community know about this incident, “in the hopes that we could protect the people who came forward with information.”
