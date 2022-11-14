BARRE – Police say they are investigating “possible attempted abductions” involving boys and a male in a blue Ford truck in Barre.
According to a news release put out over the weekend, on Nov. 11 police received a report stating an 8-year-old boy had an encounter with man who made a threatening statement to the boy, alluding to kidnapping. Police said the man was white, in his 40s and was wearing blue pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a blue Ford truck around Brook Street and North Seminary Street.
After seeing a social media post about the incident, police said a witness came forward to report he had seen a blue Ford Ranger with Vermont license plates slowly following a group of three young boys in Barre on Nov. 9.
Police said both incidents are under investigation.
Barre City Police Chief Braedon “Brad” Vail said in an email Monday detectives continue to follow up on the two incidents and will be canvassing the area looking for any possible surveillance video that may identify some leads. He said if something probative arises, an update is expected.
