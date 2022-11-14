BARRE – Police say they are investigating “possible attempted abductions” involving boys and a male in a blue Ford truck in Barre.

According to a news release put out over the weekend, on Nov. 11 police received a report stating an 8-year-old boy had an encounter with man who made a threatening statement to the boy, alluding to kidnapping. Police said the man was white, in his 40s and was wearing blue pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a blue Ford truck around Brook Street and North Seminary Street.

