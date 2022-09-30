MONTPELIER — Police say they are investigating an incident where a gun was shot in an apartment building shortly after midnight Friday.
No one was injured in the incident.
According to a news release, a gunshot was reported at an apartment building on Main Street at about 12:45 a.m. Police said a witness reported the shot came from inside one of the apartments. The building is managed by Downstreet Housing & Community Development.
Police said all occupants of the building had evacuated prior to police arrival. A check of the building was done, according to police, and no one was found inside or injured.
Police said a bullet appeared to have struck a window in the building.
The investigation is ongoing.
