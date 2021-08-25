RUTLAND -- Police are investigating an incident that left someone dead and happened at or near the McDonald’s restaurant on South Main Street today.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said troopers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting by a member of the Rutland City Police Department that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
It is standard practice in Vermont for the Vermont State Police, or VSP, to lead the investigation of a police shooting.
The release stated the investigation is in its “earliest stages.”
No information has been released about the person shot or the incident that resulted in the shooting. No information was given about whether anyone else was hurt.
Social media sites have suggested the incident happened after a high-speed chase.
Detectives with the VSP Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, along with the victim services director, were responding to the scene, according to the release sent around 4 p.m., and those officers are expected to be working on the case. The Rutland City Police Department is assisting.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
