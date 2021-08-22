BRANDON — Local and Vermont State Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours on Saturday morning.
According to images taken by surveillance video, and the similarities between the two incidents, police are likely looking for the same individual.
At 5:45 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery at the Shoreham Service Center on Route 22A. Three hours later, at 8:50 a.m., Brandon police responded to a report of a robbery at Union Street Grocery. No injuries were reported in either incident.
In Shoreham, police say a male subject spent several minutes shopping in the store before the robbery. While at the counter to purchase a bottled beverage, coffee, and other items, the suspect requested cigarettes from the clerk. Police say the subject displayed a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer.
The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with short brown hair. In both incidents the suspect is wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “OLD ORCHARD” across the front. In the Shoreham incident, the suspect was described as also wearing green pants, a dark-colored baseball hat with gold/yellow brim, and camouflaged/gaiter style mask. In the Shoreham incident, the suspect also fled the store with a coffee, and two packs of cigarettes.
In Brandon, a male subject wearing a mask and a black sweatshirt with “OLD ORCHARD” on it walked into the store on Union Street, brandished a knife, and demanded money from a cash register. The store’s owner gave the suspect the money at which time the suspect left the store, police said. Once outside, the suspect was chased by a customer who had just left the store. The foot chase went to the area of Rossiter Street and Church Street. The suspect then jumped into the vehicle that was being driven by a female, and they fled the area.
The vehicle is described as a gray Pontiac Vibe with Vermont registration HHA705. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brandon Police Department at (802)-247-0222.
Anyone with information about the Shoreham robbery is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.
