BARRE — Police say shots were fired at a vehicle and a house in Barre early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots near Brook Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a truck at the scene was damaged from several gunshots and a residence was also shot at.
