TOPSHAM – State police are hoping to crack the case of the “hot” cider press after 83-year-old Glen Dow reported the one on the porch of his shop on Corinth Road was stolen Monday afternoon.
It took some effort because police said the Dow’s cast-iron cider press weighed about 500 pounds and isn’t the sort of item you can just grab and go. However, they said, that didn’t prevent it from being stolen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, witnesses said a light-colored vehicle was seen parked in front of Dow’s shop on Monday afternoon and drove off toward Powder Spring Road. Anyone with information related to the theft of the cider press is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury (222-4680).
