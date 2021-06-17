NORTHFIELD — Police say a Williston woman attacked an officer while intoxicated.
Ashley Kaye White, 27, pleaded not guilty Monday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to a felony count of aggravated assault with the intent of preventing a law enforcement officer from performing a lawful duty and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. If convicted, White faces a maximum of six years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit she was dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female on Berlin Pond Road on June 12. Tucker said White's father had called police and requested help in getting White into his vehicle.
Tucker said she found White and her father, who reported White had been at a party, but was not forthcoming with information about it. She said the father reported White had been causing issues and others at the party no longer wanted White there, so he picked her up.
Tucker said she told the father White was of legal drinking age so there wasn't much the officer could do, except help look for her.
Tucker said she drove down Berlin Pond Road, but didn't see White. She said she was later told by dispatch White had made her way to Sanders Drive.
The officer said White's father arrived and told Tucker the party she had been at was on Sanders Drive, and White had walked back to it.
Tucker said she told White she had to leave because she wasn't wanted there. The officer said White at first refused to leave, but then said she would leave with her father.
The officer said White was swearing and causing a scene while being walked by Tucker to her father's vehicle. Tucker said White suddenly turned around and screamed at Tucker to get “off my back, bro” and got in the officer's face. She said she touched White's shoulder and White pushed her away.
Tucker said she then grabbed White's hand because the officer had just been assaulted and White was going to be arrested. The officer said White moved her arm around and wouldn't let Tucker put it behind White's back. Tucker said White hit her in the chest, which caused her body camera to turn off.
She said White then grabbed her face and started scratching the officer. Tucker said White shoved her fingers into the front part of the officer's mouth and dug the inside of her lip. She said she had cuts on her face and her lip was swollen and bruised.
The officer went to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for her injuries, according to court records.
Tucker said White's father helped get his daughter under control and into Tucker's cruiser. She said she later learned White was under the influence of alcohol and mushrooms.
The officer said others at the party reported they had also been assaulted by White. She is expected to face four additional counts of assault, according to police, though it's unclear when she will be arraigned on them.
Tucker said White is currently on probation for an assault conviction.
